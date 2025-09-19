Kate Middleton reduced to tears by Prince Harry

Prince Harry, who recently reunited with his cancer-stricken father King Charles at Clarence House during his four-day trip to the UK, once left his sister-in-law Princess Kate in tears during his time with the royal family.

Harry described the Prince and Princess of Wales as "the dude and the duchess," according to biographer Christopher Andersen's new book Brothers and Wives.

The Duke of Sussex also teased his sibling about being bald, and revealed the pet name "Babykins" William used for his new wife.

"There were muffled sobs when Harry told his brother, 'Our mother would be so very proud of you,' and sighs when he said he loved Kate like a sister," Andersen wrote.

On the other hand, a source told RadarOnline when Harry confessed that the newlyweds' romance was inspiring to him in his own dating life, Kate cried.

A guest of the lavish event later recalled: "Harry said William was the ideal brother. It was just the kind of best man's speech everyone hoped for. He filled it with jokes about William, repeatedly calling him a 'dude' and laughing as he kept saying, 'What a dude.'"

Now things have totally changed, as the speech stands in stark contrast to the current situation.

Fourteen years on, Harry and William, 43, are deeply estranged, their once-close relationship damaged by years of tension since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Harry and Markle, 44, moved to California after their dramatic departure from the UK, later laying bare their grievances in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and Harry's brutal memoir Spare.