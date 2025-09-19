Prince Harry visits Kensington Palace with tears in eyes

Prince Harry made secret visit to Kensington Palace, known as the Prince and Princess of Wales office, during his four-day trip to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been back home in Montecito for nearly a week, got emotional as he reunited with another family member, according to a new report.

Prince William's younger brother, during his packed schedule, managed to reunite with his father for the first time in nearly two years, and spared time for another deeply personal visit.

A royal source has confirmed to hosts Andrea Caamano and Emily Nash that although the Duke missed the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, he travelled privately to Kensington Palace to "personally pay his respects and offer condolences" to the late Katharine.

"He has loved catching up with family, friends and colleagues," a source close to the Duke revealed in this week's episode of A Right Royal Podcast.

"His only regret was not being able to stay longer and see more people, but the meetings in Ukraine had been in the diary for a long time and it mattered to him to be there in person to see the Invictus Games Foundation's growing work and the progress at Superhumans."

The source added: "The whole trip felt like a real success for everyone involved. His passion for his patronages and the causes he cares about hasn’t dimmed one bit - he’s already buzzing to get back and do more."

King Charles III's youngest son traveled to London on September 8 to attend events close to his heart, including the WellChild Awards. He also spent time with friends in the UK.

The 76-year-old monarch, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior royals gathered with the Duchess of Kent's immediate family and friends for her requiem mass, a Catholic funeral. It was the first royal funeral at Westminster Cathedral since its construction in 1903 and the first royal Catholic funeral at the cathedral in modern British history.