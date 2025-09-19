Hailey Bieber, Kylie & Kendall Jenner dine out amid Rhode's billion dollar deal

Hailey Bieber enjoys a girls' night out with Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

The Rhode founder, 28, appeared upbeat on Thursday evening as she stepped out for a dinner date at the popular hotspot Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.

Hailey was joined by her long time friends Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and the stylish trio were accompanied by security. At one point, the group even stopped to admire two of Hailey's ad campaigns displayed on nearby billboards.

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey, kept her look simple and chic, wearing a white long-sleeve top paired with formal trousers, while Kylie opted for a vest and capris.

The outing comes shortly after Hailey and Kylie- the founders of Rhode and Kylie Cosmetics , respectively-flaunted their 'besties' lip combo in a new video, featuring their own lip liners.

Kylie, a mother-of-two daughters Stormi, seven, and son Aire, three, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott wore a black top tank for the shoot, while Hailey kept it casual in white.

For context, Kylie's billion-dollar empire famously began with a single product: her lip kit, which went viral in 2015 thanks to her then-trending filler-enhanced lips.

Hailey-who shares son Jack, with husband Justin Bieber launched Rhode in 2022 .The venture has since skyrocketed in popularity and success.

She recently revealed that the Rhode has partnered with e.l.f. Beauty, with the veteran cosmetics company acquiring it for a staggering $1 billion.