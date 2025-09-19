Jon Stewart defends Jimmy Kimmel in fiery bonus 'Daily Show' episode

Hollywood has rallied in support for Kimmel

Jon Stewart is calling out ABC’s move to suspend Jimmy Kimmel.

On Wednesday, September 17, the network confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled “indefinitely” following the host’s September 15 monologue about Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed during a Utah Valley University event.

Taking over The Daily Show desk on September 18, Stewart broke from his usual Monday hosting slot to deliver a biting response in what he sarcastically dubbed a "government-approved" episode.

“You may call it free speech in jolly old England, but in America, we have a little thing called the first amendment, and let me tell you how it works,” he said, launching into a satirical breakdown of what he dubbed the president’s “talent-o-meter.”

Later, Stewart quipped, “I don’t know who this… Johnny Drimmel Live ABC character is. But the point is, our great administration has laid out very clear rules on free speech.”

He jokingly added, “Some naysayers may argue… Not me, though… I think it’s great.”

Kimmels' suspension has sparked outrage across Hollywood, with stars including Henry Winkler, Jason Bateman, Kathy Griffin, and Ben Stiller voicing support.

Actress Jean Smart wrote, “What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech… What is happening to our country?”

Meanwhile, an insider told the Daily Mail that Kimmel is “absolutely f***ing livid“ over his suspension and “isn’t going to take this lightly."



Sources say that Kimmel is already working on “ways to get out of his contract“ with ABC and, alongside Stephen Colbert, is “looking to do something together to fight“ against the Trump administration.