King Charles makes video statement after Trump surprising health remark

King Charles appeared in an unexpected video message after Donald Trump's surprising health remarks during a state visit to the UK.

The monarch virtually joined his brother, Prince Edward, to mark Papua New Guinea's 50th Anniversary of Independence.

Earlier, the Duke of Edinburgh was in Papua New Guinea from 14 to 17 September to represent King Charles.

On September 19, the Royal family released a delightful photo of Edward alongside the details of his trip.

The statement alongside the pictures reads, "Papua New Guinea’s rich and diverse culture was on full display during HRH’s visits to the Wanigela and Okapa communities, and at a large independence celebration at Sir John Guise stadium where a video message from The King was played to mark the occasion."

"The Duke attended a dawn flag-raising ceremony and a State Dinner attended by a range of Pacific leaders."

"HRH also presented new Colours to 1st Battalion The Royal Pacific Islands Regiment, celebrating PNG’s ties to the Royal Family and the Commonwealth. Tenkyu long gutpela welkam! [Thank you for the warm welcome!]."

The highlight of the royal family's new post was King Charles' speech, which he delivered in Papua New Guinea's language, Tok Pisin.

He said, "On this historic occasion, we looked with hope and anticipation to the future of a proud new nation. Today, as you mark this important milestone, we can look back with admiration at the achievements and progress..."

Notably, the speech of King Charles shared on social media after Donald Trump told Fox News that the monarch “went through pretty tough stuff medically” but is “doing great” now.