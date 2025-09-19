Oxford, Cambridge out of top 3 in 2026 UK university rankings

The 2026 university ranking by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide dropped Oxford and Cambridge from the top three universities in the UK.
This is the first in the guide’s 32-year history that neither Cambridge nor Oxford ranked in the top three.
The London School of Economics (LSE) grabbed the top spot for the second time in a row. The University of St Andrews ranked at number two, and Durham University jumped from number five to three.
Here is the official ranking list by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026:
Durham University was named the overall University of the Year and climbed two spots from last year.
Helen Davies, the editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said, “In a very competitive top ten, Durham had climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement.”
LSE also won several awards, including the Russell Group University of the Year and the University of the Year award for Academic Performance.
She also noted that Durham University’s “stellar academic performance was boosted this year by improvements in teaching quality and student experience.”
The rankings were based on several factors, including:
Student satisfaction with teaching quality and experience.
There is no doubt that Oxford and Cambridge are universally acclaimed institutions, but universities like LSE and Durham have made significant improvements in key areas, especially student experience and teaching quality.
In the QS World University Rankings for 2026, the University of Oxford stands at 4th, while the University of Cambridge ranked 6th.
