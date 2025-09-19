Cardi B's pregnancy announcement shocks Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs has found himself at the center of a social media storm after his peculiar response to Cardi B's surprise baby announcement.

The rapper revealed on CBS Mornings that she and Diggs are expecting their first child together, saying she's "in a good space" and excited about this new chapter with the New England Patriots wide receiver.

Cardi B seemed calm and composed during her announcement, noting that she and Diggs are supportive of each other and thrilled about the pregnancy.

However, when Diggs was asked about the news during a media session at Patriots practice, he responded with a smile, "I heard about that," and quickly pivoted to say he didn't want to discuss his personal life. When asked if he had any touchdown celebrations planned for the occasion, he replied, "We'll see," offering little more.

Fans were quick to express their thoughts, with one user commenting, "'I heard about it' is crazy. That man is emotionally unavailable."

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "He already embarrassing her, and the baby ain't even here yet."

Some speculated that Diggs might have been caught off guard by the announcement or that there might be deeper personal issues going on.

Despite his reserved response in the press conference, Diggs showed a different side when he commented on Cardi B's Instagram post about her pregnancy.

He expressed his excitement for the baby, saying "Proud of you for staying focused," and "100% team boy." He even hinted at possible Spanish names for their child, given Cardi B's connection to the language.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have been in a relationship since early 2025 and went public with their romance in May. This will be Diggs' second child, as he reportedly has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Cardi B, on the other hand, shares three children with rapper Offset.