Marco Rubio to replace Jimmy-Kimmel as ABC late-night show host

The United States (U.S.) Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to host the American Broadcasting Company’s (ABC) late night show after its host Jimmy Kimmel was suspended over controversial comments.

The news was announced by U.S. Vice President JD Vance via an X post on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

JD Vance wrote, “Everyone please congratulate @marcorubio, the new host of ABC’s late night show.”

The post drew nearly 10 million impressions and sparked angry reactions online.

One of the X users replied, “Can he invite me as vice president? I need to tell him how much hated across the globe he is.” Another chimed in, “Fire a comedian, hire a government official who is sponsored by Israel to host a late night show. Totally normal.”

A third user expressed support, stating, “Marco will be the greatest host of the Late Night Show in history and will use actual real jokes to entertain the country. No more ridiculous lies and activism.”

The post was quickly community noted. One note read, “It’s clearly a joke. Sadly some have lost the ability to appreciate humor.”

Another note clarified, “No credible source says ABC named Marco Rubio a late-night host. This was clearly a joke. Still, when high-ranking officials like the VP make satirical remarks, it can confuse the public, so they should avoid statements that could be mistaken for official announcements.”

For the unversed, Jimmy Kimmel was recently suspended by ABC after he claimed Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement was politicizing the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.