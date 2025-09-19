Sabrina Carpenter reveals next big move after 'Man’s Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter is set to make her hosting debut at Saturday Night Live, after topping Billboard charts with globally hit tracks from Short n’ Sweet and latest album Man’s Best Friend.

On Thursday, September 18, the NBC comedy sketch announced that the Espresso hitmaker will step into a new spotlight as the host of one of the first three shows of season 51.

The Grammy winning songstress will pull double duty as both host and musical guest on the October 18 episode.

Shortly after the news was unveiled, the pop star celebrated the milestone on her own Instagram with a playful post, writing "they’re gonna regret this [red heart emoji] @nbcsnl."

It is pertinent to note that while the Please Please Please chart-topper has previously took the SNL stage as a musical guest, this will be her first time joining the Studio 8H as a host.

She first appeared on the show in May 2024 to perform her breakthrough single Espresso, a few months after which she joined in on SNL‘s 50th-anniversary festivities to perform Homeward Bound with Paul Simon and star alongside Pedro Pascal in a hilarious "Domingo" sketch.

Now, the Tears singer returns to 30 Rock with a new album in hand, released in August.

Additionally, SNL viewers are eagerly awaiting what the new leadership has in store, as the upcoming season marks the first since the show's recent cast shake-up.