Albania became the first country to appoint the first AI-generated minister. In the recent development, the AI minister for the very first time made an address to the Albanian parliament on Thursday.
Appointed by the Prime Minister Edi Rama last week , the minister Diella defended her role in the video address, “I am not here to replace people, but to help them.”
“Some have called me ‘unconstitutional’ because I am not a human being,” bot said.
Let me remind you, the real danger to constitutions has never been the machines but the inhumane decisions of those in power," Diella added.
According to Rama, an AI-powered minister would be helpful in eradicating corrupt practices by taking all informed decisions on public tenders and “ turning them into 100 percent corruption-free and every public fund submitted to the tender procedure will be perfectly transparent.”
Diella was introduced in January taking up the role of AI virtual assistant and helping the public with the official e-Albania platform.
When it comes to Transparency International’s corruption index, Albania holds the 80th position out of 180 countries.
