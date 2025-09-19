Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James among three killed in North Carolina plane crash

A small yet deadly plane crash in Macon County occurred on Thursday afternoon, September 18, and took the lives of three people.

Among the victims was the acclaimed Grammy-winning songwriter and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Brett James.

The news was confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which unveiled that a Cirrus SR22T aircraft crashed in a field near Franklin.

The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. local time with no survivors.

The Nashville media also confirmed that the 57-year-old was also on board.

James delivered various country music hits, including Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and Kenny Chesney’s “When the Sun Goes Down.”

The County Sheriff's office confirmed that the plane crash occurred near the vicinity of the Lolta Valley Elementary School, however, neither students nor staff were harmed.

According to the official statement posted on the Facebook account of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, “To the parents that have children that attend Lotla school. The students, and staff are safe. There was an airplane accident on the neighboring property. Again all students and staff are safe.”

The plane, which had been registered by James in Brentwood, Tennessee, had left John C. Tune Airport in Nashville earlier in the day.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA have also initiated an inquiry into the cause of the crash.

A representative from the NTSB is expected to arrive at the scene on Friday, September 19.

The Nashville music fraternity started grieving at once.

The memory of James at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), of which James was a member, recalled him as a reliable partner of the biggest names of the country and a genuine supporter of his fellow songwriters.

Taking to Instagram, the society representative wrote: “We’re mourning the loss of Brett James, co-writer of “Jesus, Take the Wheel” & “When the Sun Goes Down” and a 2-time ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year. Brett was a trusted collaborator to country’s greatest names, and a true advocate for his fellow songwriters. Brett, your ASCAP family misses you dearly. Thank you for your unforgettable music.”







