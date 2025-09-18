Queen Camilla and Melania explore magic of Queen Mary’s miniature library

Queen Camilla tours Windsor with Melania

Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump shared a lighthearted moment as they explored some of Windsor Castle’s most enchanting attractions.

The pair exchanged smiles and chuckles while perusing miniature books, including The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson and A Recipe Fit for a Queen by Tom Parker Bowles.

A highlight of the tour was Queen Mary’s iconic Dolls’ House, designed in the 1920s.

Many of the tiny tomes, such as Dame Jacqueline Wilson’s The House Mouse and Music for a Dolls’ House, were created to mark the 100th anniversary of Queen Mary’s iconic Dolls’ House.

Its intricately detailed rooms include a miniature library, complete with works by literary greats Arthur Conan Doyle and A. A. Milne, offering a whimsical glimpse into royal life on a tiny scale.

The house boasts a fully stocked wine cellar, working lifts, electricity, running water, a tiny grand piano, a 1920s-era vacuum cleaner, and even a miniature version of the Crown Jewels.

An avid supporter of children’s literature, the Queen also revealed Windsor’s full-size books and historical prints.

Kids’ art project highlights Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House visit

Commissioned as a gift for King George V’s consort after World War One, the project took more than 1,500 leading artists and craftsmen including Fabergé and Cartier three years to complete.

Since 1925, the Dolls’ House has resided in a specially designed room at Windsor Castle, delighting visitors from around the world.

Today, it continues to captivate around half a million guests each year, proving that even on a miniature scale, royal creativity knows no bounds.

Meanwhile, schoolchildren engaged in their own creative efforts, crafting miniature books with colouring pencils as the royal duo wandered the library.