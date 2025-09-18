Mark Zuckerberg introduces first built-in-screen Meta RayBan sunglasses

Meta has launched state of the art Ray-Ban glasses with the first version of the in built display featured product. Facebook owner himself unveiled the product at "Meta Connect Conference" on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Meta Ray-Ban Display is priced at $799 and it features screen in its right lens which shows video, audio and text messages as well as helps in map navigation.

The latest model's top notch characteristic still remains its AI powered visual results presentation with gesture mode through Meta AI chat bot service.

Glasses are accompanied by a wrist band which supports the hand gestures mode to perform and execute tasks efficiently like viewfinder and stop or play the playback music.



The high resolution screen device comes with a 12 megapixel embedded camera which enables the user to capture the moments and analyze them through artificial intelligence assistance.

Meta CEO pointed out in his speech at the launch event: “The glasses need to be well designed and comfortable and if you're going to wear glasses on your face all day, every day, then they need to be refined in their aesthetics and they need to be light.”



The techpreneur has named this product as a huge scientific breakthrough in front of hundreds of attendees at the Meta event in the Silicon Valley office.

Zuckerberg also introduces two other amazing products, an "Oakley Meta Vanguard" glasses worth $499, specially made for the athletes and sports fans while the second product was a second generation $379 priced "Ray-Ban" glasses.