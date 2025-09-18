Kate Middleton receives Duchess Sophie's iconic 'title'

Princess Kate stole the spotlight during Donald Trump's state visit, impressing American guests and British hosts alike with her remarkable soft power.

The Princess of Wales has been given an iconic title of Duchess Sophie for her unmatched skills.

The future queen has been dubbed the royal family's "secret weapon" as Donald Trump was hosted by the monarchy during his unprecedented second State Visit.

Discussing the US President's relationship with the royals, the Princess of Wales was praised for her rapport with the American leader at the State Banquet.

During his speech to King Charles and the royal family, President Trump thanked the monarch for bestowing on him "one of the highest honours of my life".

He told the State Banquet guests: "It is a singular privilege to be the first American President welcomed here for a second state visit, that's a first and maybe it will be the last time. I hope it is actually."

Reacting to the State Banquet, GB News host Ellie Costello heaped praise on the Princess of Wales, claiming that the Royal Family "know she can be trusted" around the President.

Ellie told the GB News panel: "It looks as though the Princess of Wales was the secret weapon last night.

"The photos of the Princess of Wales and President Donald Trump just staring and admiring each other, big smiles, they are fantastic photos."

Agreeing with Ellie, Charlotte Griffiths added: "Her expression is amazing, it's almost like she sort of gets the Donald Trump joke and she's here for it, and she's kind of going along and having a little humour about it all."

As Ellie then suggested that the Princess "can be trusted" by the Royal Family to be sat with President Trump, Ms Griffiths said: "She's very cautious, she's very careful how she speaks, and she would never say the wrong thing.

"But also he would be offended if he wasn't next to the most beautiful person in the room, apart from Melania of course."

"The royals get knocked all the time about all kinds of things, but look at how it's brought everybody together."

Taking aim at Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Vincent said that the Prime Minister was "left out" of the top table while the royals "stepped up to the plate".

He stated: "And Keir Starmer isn't on that that table eating the banquet and having the quails eggs. He's been left out of that deliberately, and the royals have stepped up to the plate, and good for them for doing that. You can't criticise our country for doing pomp and ceremony. Funerals, births, weddings, everybody tunes in."

Ms Griffiths added: "Especially Donald Trump, he's just such an Anglophile."

Host Stephen Dixon then concluded: "We talk a lot about soft power, but it is that soft power and it's influence, isn't it? Who wouldn't be influenced by being invited to a fancy dinner with the Royal Family? You just would be swept off your feet."

Duchess Sophie is also called 'the secret weapon' of King Charles as she's renowned for her exceptional ability to navigate sensitive situations.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a dedicated working royal who has taken on increased responsibilities, especially in the context of the King's health and the departure of other royals.