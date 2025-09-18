Man, who only drinks ‘Motor oil’ for survival :goes viral

Man from Karnataka has some weird food pattern whose eating habits has stunned many after his video went viral on social media.

Instead of taking regular meals like roti or chapati, he survives only on "engine oil".

The news is hard to believe but he has been consuming motor oil for decades now.

People left shocked after his story went viral on Instagram. The viral video showed his unusual weird lifestyle that he had been following since the past 30 years.

Despite the fact that the engine lubricants are dangerous and toxic, the man nicknamed as “Oil-Kumar”, claims to have consumed seven to eight litre of motor oil every single day which is making his survival even more surprising.

Expert's reviews about the situation:

According to experts engine oil is highly dangerous for health as it contains toxins and hydrocarbons along with heavy metals.

Though, extremely rare, some people develop unusual tolerances to toxins. For example, certain alcoholics or chemical workers can survive exposure to substances that would kill others.

But this level of tolerance to motor lubricants would be unheard in medical science.

Moreover, the experts explains that engine oil can be extremely hazardous to health as it can damage the liver, kidneys, lungs, and brain.

Even small amounts of oil consumption can be poisonous, cause vomiting or breathing issues, or even death.

Although many people in the past, had been offering him food, but the "oil guy" always refused and drinks oil, straight from the bottle.

Shockingly, despite following the bizarre routine for decades, he has never been admitted to hospital or faced any serious health issues.

Oil Kumar believes that he is truly blessed for his impossibly shocking lifestyle which is why his survival on such a diet has left many people stunned and doubtful.

Effects of Engine Oil on body:

Engine oil is a petroleum-based product that is extremely harmful to humans. Doctors caution that it should never be swallowed.

One of the biggest risks is aspirating it into the lungs, which can lead to life-threatening conditions.

Moreover, it can cause respiratory failure as oil can slip into the lungs causing breathing problems leading to "Chemical Pneumonia".

Motor oil can cause burns in the mouth, throat and stomach lining. If consumed, it can cause vomiting and internal bleeding.

Consuming toxic oils can damage vital organs including heart, liver, kidneys, lungs and brain

Furthermore, the hazardous engine oil can cause long-term damage. Its continuous intake can result in stomach ulcers or chronic infections damaging the digestive tract.

Additionally, the toxic oils can damage vital organs including heart, liver and kidneys.

The engine oil or motor oil can also damage brain and nervous system and may cause death as well.