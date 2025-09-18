Scientists unveil breakthrough in reviving long-extinct dodo after 300 years

Scientists in a recent breakthrough have come closer to de-extinct the long-extinct dodo for the very first time after 300 years.

In the revolutionary development, Mauritius once again can witness the roaming of dodo birds who had been extinct since the 17th century.

According to Colossal Biosciences, a biotech firm in Texas, US, the research team has successfully cultured pigeon primordial germ cell that can act as precursors of eggs and sperms in in vitro setting, calling it a “pivotal step” towards de-extincting the dodo.

While talking to The Guardian, Ben Lamm, Colossal chief executive, said, although the company expects to re-create a live dodo in 5 to 7 years, “but it’s not 20 years out.”

“Our goal is to make enough dodos with enough genetic diversity engineered into them that we can put them back into the wild where they can truly thrive. So we’re not looking to make two dodos, we’re looking to make thousands,” he added.

To provide a better habitat, the company is collaborating with wildlife groups to identify safe places in Mauritius where these birds can roam freely.

The company has drawn attention because of its successful de-extinction of three dire wolf pups in April. Now, it is leveraging the Nicobar pigeon, the dodo’s closest living relative as the genetic material to bring back the dodo.

Rich Grenyer, a biologist at the University of Oxford, commented that de-extinction is a “dangerous” distraction and that genetically engineered animals are “at best a sort of simulation, rather like those unnerving animated AI portraits of dead relatives sometimes seen people create”.