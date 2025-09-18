Queen Camilla caught in awkward moment while greeting Melania Trump

A notable moment unfolded during the US State Visit to the UK as Queen Camilla seemed to signal Princess Kate to wrap up her conversation with First Lady Melania Trump.

The incident occurred during the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle on September 17, where President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were greeted with full royal pageantry.

Prince William and Princess Kate were the first royals to meet the Trumps on the castle grounds, followed by a formal greeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

As the conversations began, Princess Kate joined Queen Camilla and Melania Trump, engaging in a brief discussion.

However, after a few moments, Queen Camilla discreetly swept her hand, indicating it was time for Kate to move along.

The formal greetings set the stage for a grand carriage procession, where King Charles and President Trump led the parade in the Irish State Coach, while Queen Camilla and Melania Trump followed in the Scottish State Coach. Prince William and Princess Kate travelled behind them in the Semi-State Landau.

The evening highlight was a glittering state banquet in St George's Hall, attended by over 160 guests. The two families also exchanged gifts, with King Charles and Queen Camilla presenting President Trump with a bespoke hand-bound leather volume and the Union Flag.

Melania Trump received a silver and enamel bowl featuring Queen Camilla's cypher and a personalized handbag.