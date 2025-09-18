‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ movie announcement: What you need to know

“The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 came to an end on September 17, 2025, with 11 episodes. But Prime Video announced exciting news after the finale.
The biggest news for the fandom at the end of the final season is that the show is getting a movie, co-written with Sarah Kucserka.
Following the season 3 finale, Jenny Han announced that the final chapter of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will be a movie. Han explained, “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due.”
The details about the plot and release have not been revealed. Stars like Lola Tung (Belly) and Christopher Briney (Conrad) will return to delight fans.
Fans have mixed reactions: some are shocked by season 3’s ending, while others are thrilled about the movie announcement. Some made fun of “Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah” debates.
Taylor Swift’s songs were featured in the show, like “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” “How Did It End?,” “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart,” and “The 1.”
There is no season 4 for the show, but Jenny Han said, “never say never… if the story is there.”
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a Prime Video series based on the books of Jenny Han, following Belly and her love triangle with brothers Jeremiah and Conrad.
In the season 3 finale, Belly marries Conrad.
