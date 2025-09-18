Demi Lovato reveals favourite song from Selena Gomez's latest album

Demi Lovato has shared her favourite track from former Disney felloe star Selena Gomez's latest album, I Said I Love You First.

Further putting to rest any lingering rumours of a feud between the two, Gomez recenlty acknowledge how far her fellow Disney stars, including Lovato, 33, and the Jonas Brothers, have come in their professional journeys.

So, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on September 16 episode to promote her upcoming album, It’s Not That Deep, Lovato returned the favour where she praised Gomez’s personal and professional milestones.

"I couldn’t be happier for her," the Confident singer said, referring to THe Only Murders in The Building star's engagement to music executive Benny Blanco. "I just wish her the best."

the Camp Rock starred also shared that she’s been enjoying Gomez and Blanco’s album, I Said I Love You First. "Really, really great job," she complimented.

"I love the songs on it," the Let It Go songstress added, noting that Bluest Flame was one of her favorite tracks.

Lovato and Gomez forged a close bond after starring in Barney and Friends in 2001 when they were just seven years old.

After each secured major roles in hit shows they shared the screen together in Princess Protection Program in 2009, towards the end of their tenure with the channel,

There were rumours that their friendship had hit rock bottom which were dispersed quickly after their reconciliation in 2011.

Despite, their relationship reportedly soured again in 2014 and has not been the same since, they have continued to praise each other's professional work.