Danielle Fishel reveals 'DWTS' advice she ignored from Sabrina Bryan

Sabrina Bryan gives her best suggestion to Danielle Fishel

Dancing with the Stars alum Danielle Fishel is refraining from taking advice from competitors on the show.

In a recent interview, Fishel revealed that she received some advice from two-time competitor of DWTS Sabrina Bryan, which she did not follow.

The 44-year-old exclusively told E! News that Sabrina gave “her best piece of advice to me that I didn't follow.”

According to the American actress, the 41-year-old told her not watch "video packages" that are shown before dance routines as they make you lose focus and can also make you emotional.

Fishel told the publication’s Will Marfugii, "She said, 'Don't pay attention to the package. Just lock in with your partner.”

Danielle shared, "But I was like, 'I wonder what's in my package?'"

However, her curiosity of watching the packages while ignoring Bryan’s advice was the best decision for her as DWTS star and her partner Pasha Pashkov managed to get 12/20 score to Kelly Clarkson’s song Stronger.

The Boy Meets World actress said that the video packages "didn’t distract" her as her mind was on routine since day one.

"That's the number one thing on my mind. I am improving every week. I know where I started three weeks ago and I definitely improved in those three weeks”, she said.

Danielle continued, "With Pasha's guidance, I'm only going to continue to grow and I'm looking forward to that journey."

Dancing With the Stars season 34 premiered on Disney+ and ABC on September 16. The new season marks 20th anniversary of the reality TV series.