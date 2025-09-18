Candace Owens seeks dismissal of Macron defamation lawsuit in Delaware

Candace Owens has filed a legal motion asking a Delaware court to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought against her by French president Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron.

The case comes from an eight-part series aired between January and February 2025, where Owens discussed the Macron’s personal and political lives. During the broadcasts, she repeated claims about Brigitte Macron’s background later became the focus of the lawsuit, filed in July.

In her latest response, Owens argues that the suit is “political motivated” and attempt to silence her work.

Her legal team has asked the court to throw out the case on three grounds lack of governance, expiration of France’s statute of limitations, and the legal doctrine of forum non conveniens, which discourage action in court with little connection to the dispute.

According to her filling, Owens is Tennessee resident who operates her program from Nashville, where she employs a small team.

She said she has no ties to Delaware, despite her business being incorporated there. Her lawyers also point out that any harm would have occurred in France, but the Macrons chose not to file their case there within the country’s three-month statute of limitations.

Owen’s attorneys described the lawsuit as “libel tourism” and said Delaware law requires the application of France’s shorter deadline, which would make the claims time barred.

The court has not yet ruled on Owens motion to dismiss.