Donald Trump seemingly takes a dig at Prince Harry during his speech

US President Donald Trump, who arrived UK on Tuesday with First Lady Melania Trump, appeared to takes swipe at Prince Harry during a speech at the State Banquet at Windsor Castle.

The President praised Prince William and Princess Kate in his speech multiple times, carefully leaving out the Duke of Sussex seemingly on purpose.

Trump told King Charles that he has "raised a remarkable son" in Prince William, saying, "Really amazing. We've gotten to know you and I think you're going to have an unbelievable success in future."

Elsewhere, the President also admired the Princess of Wales, saying she looked "so radiant and so healthy, so beautiful."

He repeated the sentiment later in his speech, describing her as "so healthy, so beautiful." The president's comments on the royal family were part of a broader speech emphasising the historic ties between the US and the UK.

The state banquet, attended by 160 guests, including UK and US cabinet members, tech moguls, and royal family members, highlighted the "special relationship" between the two nations.

King Charles also delivered a speech, underscoring the importance of environmental protection and the enduring bond between the US and the UK.

Trump's visit to the UK included meetings with King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with a focus on strengthening economic ties and discussing global security issues.

The visit followed a "breakthrough" trade deal announced in May 2025, which reduced tariffs on cars, aluminum, and steel, saving thousands of British jobs.