Texas rancher comforts cattle during drought crisis: watch

The emotional speech by a Texas rancher to his drought-stricken cattle has become viral. It is a heartfelt demonstration of how agrarian and water crises are ravaging the state of Texas.

The video, uploaded on September 17, 2025, captures the rancher telling his herd that water is coming after a well failed. At this point of human-animal interaction, the video has gone viral over social media platforms.

The video materializes when the U.S. West and Southwest face serious drought, and ranchers have no choice but to make tough decisions.

The overall water scarcity has led to movement to cattle herds being as low as ever with most producers disposing of their livestock or even halting operations altogether.

This demand pressure has driven beef prices to be at a point not seen since the 1980s.

The personal conflict of a rancher is contrasted with a governmental crisis.

The Barton Springs-Edwards Aquifer Conservation District, which is an important water source for Central Texas, has issued its second declaration in 38 years of history, stating that an exceptional drought is currently present.

Stage 3 declaration will lead to major water use cuts for permit holders, effective October 1.

Although the recent rains have brought certain relief and replenished some of the reservoirs, sporadic rain fall can never fully recharge the crippled aquifers.

As the region is anticipated to be drier and warmer due to the La Nina pattern, the agricultural sector and the water management in the state have to deal with this seemingly endless challenge, with escalating unnatural scenes such as the one involving the kind-hearted rancher and his cattle, becoming more frequent.