King Charles 'cherish' close ties between Britian, US during banquet speech

King Charles appreciate the strong ties and diplomatic affairs between United Kingdom and United States in a speech to Donald Trump at this evening's State Banquet.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump accompanied with wife Melania Trump arrived UK to meet the members of the royal family.

Charles commence his speech inside St George's Hall by greeting the guests, saying: "Mr President, Mrs Trump, it is with great pleasure that my wife and I welcome you to Windsor Castle, on this, your second State Visit to the United Kingdom.

"This unique and important occasion reflects the enduring bond between our two great nations. Anchored by the deep friendship between our people, this relationship, which, with good reason, we and our predecessors have long called ‘special’, has made us safer and stronger through the generations.

The Monarch, in his speech, recalled his first US visit, mentioning, "throughout my life, from my very first visit to the United States in 1970.

He further emphasised on the enduring bond between two countries, highlighting, “over twenty visits since that time, I have cherished the close ties between the British and American people. In fact, had the media succeeded in the 1970s in their own attempt at deepening the special relationship, I myself might have been married off within the Nixon family! Mr President, from York to New York, from Birmingham, England, to Birmingham, Alabama, we are united by a common language and shared heritage.”

"Mr President, Mrs Trump – the bond between our two nations is indeed a remarkable one. Forged in the fire of conflict, it has been fortified through our shared endeavours and burnished by the deep affection between our people.

“Tested time and again, it has borne the weight of our common purpose and raised our ambition for a better world. So, in renewing our bond tonight, we do so with unshakeable trust in our friendship and in our shared commitment to independence and liberty.

The King concluded the speech on a lighter note, celebrating the bond between two states: "Therefore, as we celebrate this unparalleled partnership, allow me to propose a toast - to President Trump and the First Lady, and to the health, prosperity and happiness of the people of the United States of America."