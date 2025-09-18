Melania Trump makes statement after apparent snub at Princess Kate

Melania Trump honours Princess Kate after apparent snub during welcome

Kate Middleton had a significant role in as the royal family welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania for their UK State Visit.

Previously, the Trumps had expressed that they were “thrilled” that the Princess of Wales will play “prominent role” in the entirety of the visit. It is understood that the involvement of the Princess was a well-thought decision.

However, during the welcome, it seemed that Melania had snubbed the royals by not curtseying. Although, the royal historian Marlene Koenig dismissed the notion explaining that it’s “not customary for Americans or indeed people from countries where King Charles is not the sovereign to curtsey or bow”.

In an attempt reiterate her fondness for Princess Kate, the First Lady shared why she is “absolutely” thrilled to be joining the royal for their engagement scheduled for their second day of the visit.

On Thursday, Kate will join Melania in Frogmore Gardens at the castle grounds the next morning. The First Lady will be shown the Scouts’ Squirrels programme. They learn about nature to earn their ‘Go Wild’ badge

During her husband President Donald Trump's first term, the First Lady launched which is centred around promoting the well-being of children.

“The First Lady cares about the wellness and well-being of children worldwide,” the office of the First Lady told Hello! referring to her Be Best initiative. “[It’s] something that Mrs Trump demonstrated in the first term and wants to continue to enhance in the second term.”