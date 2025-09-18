Sabrina Carpenter celebrates major career milestone

Sabrina Carpenter’s long-held dream is officially coming true.

The 26-year-old pop sensation has been announced as one of three headliners for Coachella 2026, something she publicly hoped for the last time she performed at the festival.

Shortly after the official news hit the internet, the Espresso hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 16, to celebrate the milestone. Alongside the official Coachella 2026 poster, she shared a clip from her 2024 Coachella set in which she tells the crowd, “See you back here when I headline!”

“Woman of my word,” the former Disney star wrote in her caption.

The Grammy winner is set to headline both Fridays of the festival, which will run across two weekends: April 10–12 and April 17–19. Joining her at the top of the bill are Justin Bieber, headlining the Saturdays, and Karol G, who will close out the Sundays.

Next year’s lineup is packed with star power and genre diversity, featuring performances from Addison Rae, Clips, KATSEYE, Laufey, Sexyy Red, SOMBR, The Strokes, The xx, Turnstile, Young Thug, and dozens more.

Carpenter’s return to Coachella in 2026 will mark a full-circle moment as the singer’s rise to superstardom was fueled by the release of Espresso, which she performed live for the first time at the festival.

Her breakout single went on to become one of the biggest songs of the year, landing at No. 7 on Billboard’s Year-End Hot 100 chart for 2025.

The momentum from Espresso and her Hot 100 No. 1 Please Please Please propelled Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album to the top of the Billboard 200.

She followed that success with Man’s Best Friend, released in August 2025, which also debuted at No. 1, proving her place at the forefront of pop music despite her critics.