Justin, Hailey Bieber relationship update: ‘Soulmates’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber on facing 'challenges'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are celebrating new milestones in both their personal and professional lives, with their relationship stronger than ever.

The couple, who marked their seventh wedding anniversary on September 13, also recently celebrated their son Jack Blues’ first birthday in August.

A source tells PEOPLE that navigating life’s ups and downs together has only reinforced their connection.

“They've had challenges like anyone else, but they always come back to the same thing: They truly believe they are soulmates,” the source shared.

Becoming parents, the insider added, has only deepened their love. “Jack is the center of everything for them.”

Both Justin, 31, and Hailey, 28, are thriving in their respective careers.

“They just celebrated their wedding anniversary, he's on top of the charts, and she's breaking records in beauty,” the source noted, adding that Justin is “super grateful for his fans” and excited about headlining Coachella next year.

“Hailey will be there of course,” they said.

Hailey’s skincare brand Rhode, which was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion in May, has positioned her as the company’s chief creative officer and head of innovation.

Meanwhile, Justin will headline the 2026 Coachella festival alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.

The Peaches singer is set to take the stage on April 11 and April 18, marking his return to the event after a surprise 2019 performance during Ariana Grande’s set.