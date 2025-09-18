Harvey Price surprises fans with sweet appearance at mum Katie's show

Katie and former Kitten star Kerry are currently on their tell all tour

Harvey Price stunned fans with a surprise appearance as he joined his mum Katie and her friend Kerry Katonna on Tuesday night.

Harvey, 23, is the eldest child of Katie's five kids appeared in high spirits as he was warmly introduced to the crowd.

For context,, Katie, 47, and former Kitten star Kerry, 45, are currently on their tell all tour, with their latest stop being at Forum Theatre in Billingham.

Harvey looked smart in a blue top and tracksuit bottoms as he danced along with Kerry, who was singing her former band's hit track Whole Again.

For context, Harvey who is blind, autistic and has septo-optic dysplasia, also wore a green hat featuring his favourite amphibian-frog eyes.

The audience joined in and danced along with them. Before taking to the stage, Katie shared lovely snaps with Harvey in her dressing room after they spent the day together.

It comes Katie Price suffered a gruesome injury, after ending up in A&E following a cooking injury.

The re-emerged singer, whose previous singles have regained charts popularity, had to undergo emergency treatment and stitches after she accidently stabbed herself in the hand while whipping up a chicken curry.