The United Arab Emirates (UAE) won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in the 10th match of the Asia Cup 2025, a must-win clash to advance to Super Four phase, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Wednesday.
Today's match faced a delay of an hour as Pakistan took a stand not to appear after lodging complaint against ICC match referee Andy Pycroft following handshake row during the tournament's high-stakes match against India.
However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent its team to the stadium after Pycroft apologised skipper Salman Ali Agha and manager Naveed Akram Cheema, terming the incident "result of miscommunication".
Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council also expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.
UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Junaid Siddique.
Pakistan and the UAE have faced each other three times in T20 cricket. Pakistan have won all three encounters, while the UAE are yet to register a victory against them.
After their recent win over Oman, the UAE will turn their focus to a must-win clash against the Green Shirts, following a disappointing campaign opener against India.
Pakistan, with a better net run rate compared to the UAE, will also aim to reach the Super Four stage after securing a win against Oman in their opener and suffering a defeat to India in their second match.
UAE: W, L, L, L, L (most recent first)
Pakistan: L, W, W, W, L
Oman were bowled out for 130 in 18.4 overs as the home side secured their maiden victory
ACB says pacer not declared fit by medical team as he was recovering from a shoulder injury,
Sources say Usman Wahla fails to promptly forward official letter concerning Asia Cup handshake controversy
Lions leading points table from Group B after winning both matches
PCB says Pycroft's directive to Agha not to shake hands with Yadav "a violation of spirit of cricket and MCC laws"
Pakistan, in protest, refused to attend the post-match ceremony as tensions flare