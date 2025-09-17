Faster than Bolt? Gout Gout to run in World Athletic Championships

Gout Gout to run in World Athletic Championships

Australian sprint sensation Gout Gout is at an all-time high as he makes his highly anticipated senior debut on the world stage at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The "Little Bro" commented on his debut and the pressure he faces: “I have a few butterflies but I’ve done the work to be here. It’s about going out there and having a little bit of fun.”

He also shared his main goal for the championship:

“I’m definitely aiming for more though for sure. There’s that sub-20 I’m aiming for, so obviously when I get that, I’ll break the record as well but really I’m aiming to run faster than I ever have, and just go out there and have fun with it.”

The World Athletics Championships returned to Tokyo at the Japan National Stadium

The 17-year-old, who has already made headlines for breaking a junior record previously held by Usain Bolt, is set to run in the men’s 200m heats. Gout Gout will be in the fifth of six heats, with an estimated start time of 9:43 PM AEST.

The event is taking place in Tokyo, Japan.

Gout Gout is considered a rising star in sprinting, and many are watching to see how he performs against the world’s best. He has a tough field to race against, with other young, fast sprinters who have run quicker times than him.

The 17-year-old, who has already made headlines for breaking a junior record previously held by Usain Bolt

To automatically move on to the next round (the semi-finals), he needs to finish in the top three of his heat.

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, who has been in Tokyo for the event, has also weighed in on the young athlete’s potential, offering a word of caution: “It’s always easier when you’re younger because I was there, I used to do great things when I was young, but the transition from junior to senior is always tougher.”

Where is the 2025 World Athletics Championship?

The World Athletics Championships returned to Tokyo at the Japan National Stadium. The event runs from September 13 to September 21, 2025.