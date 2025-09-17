Cameron Norrie set for ATP Chengdu debut against wild card Yi Zhou

British tennis star Cameron Norrie is set to star his Chengdu Open trip with a first-round match against China’s Yi Zhou on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Norrie enter the ATP 250 event in strong form, having won four of his last five matches.

He lately played a crucial part in Great Britain’s Davis Cup over Poland and also reached the third of the US Open, where Novak Djokovic ended his run.

This will be Norrie’s debut appearance in Chengdu.

His opponent, Zhou arrives with a wild card entry. The Chinese player has collected wins in his last five matches, most notably defeating Agwi in the Davis Cup.

Still, most of Zhou’s success has come on the Challenger Tour, and he’ still searching for breakthrough at the ATP level.

Norrie has previously faced several top players in major tournaments. Zhou, meanwhile, will rely on home support and look to make the most of his opportunity against a top- 20 opponent.

The winner will advance to the round of 16 in Chengdu, where tougher tests are likely to follow. This will be one of Norrie’s final tournament of 2025 seasons.