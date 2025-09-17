Cardi B takes over Jimmy Fallon’s show to announce major news

Jimmy Fallon can wait because Cardi B has an important announcement to make.

On Tuesday, September 16, the Bodak Yellow rapper made a surprise appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, crashing Fallon’s opening monologue with a major news.

She first interrupted the segment by FaceTiming the host live on air. Once he picked up, he had no choice but to take the backseat.

"I just got something to tell you. You could put it on hold," the Please Me singer said, cutting in as Fallon reminded her he was in the middle of his show. Unfazed, she dropped the bombshell "I have an album coming out this week."

She then panned the camera to show a vinyl copy of her upcoming album Am I The Drama?, waving it in front of the lens before the studio curtains dramatically opened to reveal her standing near the stage.

Cardi, who has filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset, strutted onto the stage, showed off the artwork to the live audience , announced a tour, and urged viewers to get off their armchairs and buy a copy of her long-awaited collection.

"Tell people on your show to get my album. Thank you," the 32-year-old American rapper, bundled up in fluffy feathery purple dress, quipped, "tell your audience or I’m gonna be homeless."

For the unversed, the Bronx native’s second album, Am I The Drama?, is set to debut on Friday, September 19, and is the followup to her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy, which logged one week atop the Billboard 200 chart.