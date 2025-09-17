Ozone layer recovers, on track to fully heal by 2066

Scientists discovered a growing hole in Earth’s ozone layer in the 1980s prompting worries about increased exposure to harmful ultraviolet radiations, damage to ecosystems and the degradation of materials.

However, a new promising study has shown that the ozone layer is healing, thanks to the emission cuts and green energy transition efforts by several countries.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) reveals that the stratospheric ozone cover, a protective shield 20 miles above Earth’s surface, was much higher in 2024 in comparison to the previous years.

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed joy over the development, stating, “The ozone layer is healing. This achievement reminds us that when nations heed the warnings of science, progress is possible.”

He shared a poster with quote: "Every fraction of a degree matters. Every action counts."

Experts have expressed optimism over the current rate of recovery and expect the full recovery within the next 40 years.

They predict that ozone can reach back to its 1980s levels by 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 over the rest of the world.

The recovery appears to be a fruitful result of the international treaty named Montreal Protocol in 1987. It called for the phasedown of man-made chemicals such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs).

Ozone is the natural protective over the Earth’s surface protecting inhabitants from harmful ultraviolet radiations.