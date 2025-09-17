Mysterious ‘warm blob’ in Pacific Ocean may bring severe winter ahead

Scientists have warned of an unprecedented and enigmatic “warm blob” phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean resurfacing at a rapid pace that could severely impact winter across the US.

Mike Masco, a PIX 11 meteorologist has reported the major warm water anomaly over the summer south of Alaska that could threaten not only weather patterns but also marine ecosystems.

“This event marks the fourth-largest marine heat wave since 1982, spanning a vast region from north of Hawai'i to the coasts of California and Alaska.” Masco said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has also observed that in August, North Pacific sea surface temperature spiked to 20 °C, marking the record-high temperature since 1854.

According to scientists, blobs usually occur when the temperatures of vast and persistent areas in the north-eastern part of the Pacific have increased, putting marine life at risk.

The altered sea water temperatures disrupt animals’ feeding patterns and trigger harmful algal bloom.

The findings reported by the University of Washington in the journal Science suggest that around 4 million common murres died between 2014 and 2016 due to extreme scorching conditions in the Pacific Ocean.

The irregular sea temperatures in the Pacific Ocean can also bring out extreme weather patterns, pushing the jet stream eastward and unleashing colder Arctic air into the eastern U.S.