'Dancing With the Stars' explains Carrie Ann Inaba’s absence on premiere episode

Carrie Ann Inaba, who has been serving as a judge on Dancing with the Stars since 2005, left fans concerned with her absence on the premiere of season 34.

Taking it to Instagram, the TV personality shared the sad news fans saying that she will not be attending the premiere show.

The 57-year-old wrote, “I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health.”

Despite her absence, Inaba sent her best wishes to the contestants participating this season.

“In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home”, she added.

'Dancing With the Stars' talks about Carrie Ann Inaba’s absence:

On September 16, hosts of DWTS hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough mentioned the nonappearance of the longtime judge during the live broadcast.

Ribeiro said, “It's great to have all of you at home joining us in the ballroom and wonderful to see our judges—well, two of them.”

While addressing the absence of the American dancer and choreographer, he added, “Carrie Ann is under the weather and hopes to be back with us next week."

Meanwhile, Hough also wished Carrie for her speedy recovery as she said, "Get well soon, Carrie Ann. We love you."

Besides being known for work on ABC’s DWTS, Inaba is also recognized for co-hosting the CBS Daytime show The Talk from 2019 to 2021.