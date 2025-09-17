Justin Bieber shares excitement over his 'facial hair' growth on Instagram

'Coachella 2026' to be headlined by Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G

Justin Bieber spoke about his appearance in the latest social media post leaving fans happy and sad both at the same time.

For quite a while, Bieber fans have been worried about the outlook of the Baby singer.

On September 16, the 31-year-old took it to his Instagram to express his happiness over one specific feature in his appearance.

Justin himself was baffled to see his "long beard" for which he particularly waited to see the results.

He dropped a black and white photo of him giving a closer shot of his heavy beard and moustache.

The Let Me Love You singer wrote, "Still can’t believe my beard is this long. I prayed for this beard lmfao.”

Bieber’s post created a storm on the internet as fans flooded the comment section with reactions.

They appreciated and supported his look, but they also opened how much they the clean shaved Justin Bieber.

“I love you no matter what but pleaseee please come back to baby Bieber face”, one fan commented.

Meanwhile, another wrote, “It's time for a change! Shaving your beard can make you look more refreshed, revitalized, and maybe even 5 years younger.”

A third fan said, “Wonder how Hailey feels about it, I remember her waiting for your mustache to go away back then and she wasn't the only one.”

First-Time Headliner at 2026 Coachella:

Alongside the release of his new album "Swag II" on September 5, Justin has reached another significant milestone in his career.

The Canadian singer will also be marking his debut as a headliner at the 2026 Coachella alongwith Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.