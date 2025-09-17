Zayn Malik ‘casually’ drops new rap song: 'Paying 4 their sins'

Zayn Malik clearly wanted to treat his fans to a new banger and he just did that on a random Tuesday.

Without any prior notice the former One Direction singer released a new rap-style song titled, Paying 4 Their Sins, on September 16.

The track was uploaded to his YouTube channel along with a retro-themed video with a montage of three to four repetitive clips drenched in pink hues.

The lyrics delve into deeply personal territory, showcasing the 32-year-old singer's reflective style.

Despite the song being a surprise release and not professionally promoted, fans were quick to discover it on his youtube channel and were sent into a frenzy.

"I love how he just writes what he feels. he doesn't care about no commercial sh*t. just raw and genuine. fr an unmatched talent," one admirer wrote.

"Only Zayn could casually drop a rap on a Tuesday with no warning…," another gushed.

A third added, "I love the way he keeps himself mysterious all the time and then just drops a new banger like nothing happened."

"I love the rawness of this track. The fact that it is unpolished makes it feel more real," a fourth raved.

The newly released song's casual and conversational rap delivery complements the raw, stripped-back production, giving it an intimate feel which aligns with the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker's approach to create a direct connection between his music and the listeners.

For the unversed, Zayn’s rap era begins with Fuchsia Sea, which he teased on July 5. Although he shared the full lyrics, the song has yet to be officially released.

However before its much anticipated release he dropped another rap song We Are the People and now Paying 4 Their Sins is the latest addition to his new collection.