Pycroft 'expected to be removed' from Pakistan’s Asia Cup games

Asia Cup 2025 match referee Andy Pycroft. — AFP/File

Match referee Andy Pycroft is likely to be withdrawn from Pakistan’s upcoming Asia Cup fixtures, sources told Geo News on Tuesday, hours before their clash with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Pakistan will play against the UAE after the removal of the match referee,” the people familiar with the matter said, as the Men In Green’s pre-match press conference was also cancelled. Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) high-level meeting is expected to decide on the team’s future in the ongoing tournament.

In a statement, PCB’s spokesperson said that the board has not yet taken a final decision regarding the Asia Cup. “Consultations are ongoing, and a final decision will be made by tomorrow. The decision will be taken keeping Pakistan’s interests in view,” the spokesperson stressed.

The PCB had filed an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC), accusing Pycroft of violating the "Spirit of Cricket" by allegedly asking the Pakistan and India captains not to shake hands at the toss before their Asia Cup 2025 fixture on Sunday.

The complaint also referred to the absence of the customary handshake between the two sides after the match.

People familiar with the issue had earlier told Geo News that Pakistan was considering withdrawing from the tournament if its demand was not met.

Meanwhile, the Indian media has reported that the ICC has turned down the PCB’s request to remove match referee Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup. According to the reports, the ICC formally informed the PCB of its decision last night, dismissing Pakistan’s stance that Pycroft had acted at the behest of the Indian team.

The controversy arose after Pakistan and India's captains avoided a handshake at the toss during their September 14 Asia Cup fixture. The same was repeated towards the end of the match, when the players of the opposing teams shook hands as per cricketing tradition, where the Indian team skipped the customary post-match handshake.

While the Indian players congratulated each other at the dugout after the match, they refrained from acknowledging or shaking hands with the Pakistani team.

Pakistan's players lined up expecting the customary handshake, only to see the Indian team retreat and close the dressing room doors.

India's victorious captain, Suryakumar Yadav, defended his team's decision not to shake hands with the Pakistan players, saying that it was taken in alignment with their government and cricket board.

"We are aligned with the government and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Some things are above sportsmanship. Is it really sportsmanship if you don’t even shake hands with the opposing team? That was our answer," he said.

The Sunday's match, the first ever since the two countries were involved in an armed conflict triggered by India's cross-border attack, followed by Pakistan's retaliation and launch of "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos".

The hostilities left more than 70 people dead in missile, drone, and artillery exchanges before a ceasefire was eventually reached.

The neighbours have not met on either side's soil in a bilateral series since 2012 and only play each other in international tournaments on neutral ground as part of a compromise deal.