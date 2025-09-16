Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber turn luxury car into runway with plunging looks

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber treated their fans to a glamorous new clip as they teamed up to show off their own beauty products.

The longtime best friends, both 28, joined forces for a 16 second video that Kylie shared with her 392 million Instagram followers before posting it to TikTok, where she has another 58.7 million fans.

The two beauty stars were seated inside a luxury beige car as they lined their lips with their respective brands.

The Kardashians star promoted her Cosmetics with the shade Coconut while Justin Bieber's wife highlighted Rhode with the shade Bend.A fan asked about the shades in the comments and Kylie quickly confirmed the names.

Both women looked stunning in their chosen styles. However, Kylie wore a low cut black tank top with her dark hair falling around her face, paired with mauve eyeshadow and a rosy blush.

Whereas, Hailey kept things soft with golden hair, a natural makeup look and a plunging white spaghetti strap top.

Even their nails contrasted, with the mother of two showing glossy black polish while the mother of one opted for a nude tone.

Moreover, the clip was set to Justin's song Speed Demon from his new album SWAG II.

The beauty mogul later shared a side by side of the new video and a throwback photo from 2016, writing “2016 vs 2025” with crying emojis. The supermodel the. reposted the image and admitted it made her emotional.

For the unversed, Kylie turned her viral 2015 lip kits into a billion dollar beauty empire while Hailey launched Rhode in 2022, which recently partnered with e.l.f. Beauty in a billion dollar deal.