Beyoncé, Drake’s producer Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown breathes his last at 49

Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown dies at 49 after reported missing by employees

Beyoncé and Drake’s producer Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown has died at the age of 49.

The Grammy-winning producer and DJ was found dead by a relative inside his apartment on September 13 in Harlem, New York City.

According to TMZ, his mother confirmed to the outlet that the DJ had passed away after his employees at work informed the family that he had not shown up for his shift.

While his body was found unresponsive over the weekend, the exact date of his death is still under wraps.

Barawine Harlem, a wine bar where the late producer worked, expressed sorrow in a statement, saying, “It is with shock and deep sadness we have heard about the passing of our dear friend Omen Sidney Brown.

“Omen was part of Barawine’s team for over a decade, bringing his unique talent to everyone. There are not enough words to express our feelings. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, his friends, and all who loved him.”

On the professional front, the late musician made his name in the world of music after producing several hit tracks for artists including Mýa and Fabolous.