Prince Harry shoots himself in the foot again

Prince Harry, who recently reunited with his father King Charles for the first time in 18 moths, has been issued new warning over his inability to resist controversy.

A royal commentator believes the Duke of Sussex's new remarks about his ailing father King Charles will cause "dismay" within royal circles.

Jenni Bond expressed concern and warned Harry after the Duke defended his decision to discuss private family matters publicly.

Meghan Markle's husband declared his "conscience is clear" and that his "focus" is on their relationship in an interview just day after his reunion with the monarch at Clarence House.

The Duke, in conversation with The Guardian, also reiterated that his controversial autobiography Spare was "done in the best possible way".

Discussing the remarks on GB News, Bond revealed her belief that Harry had been directly questioned about "airing his dirty laundry" and had taken issue with the characterisation.

She blasted Harry's apparent inability to resist answering personal questions, noting that whilst he claimed to have delivered a "difficult message" in the best manner possible, she disagreed with his approach.

Explaining the situation in her own words, the expert said: "Family matters like this are far better resolved in private, and I hope that going forward, that is what he will do."

She suggested the Prince would have been more prudent to avoid responding to such personal queries.

However, Bond celebrated and acknowledged Harry's successful UK trip, describing how the Duke "played an absolute blinder" and was "brilliant and an absolute natural with the crowds," noting the enthusiastic reception he received from those present.

She noted Harry's stated intention to "put my focus now for the next year or so on my dad", suggesting a renewed commitment to rebuilding their relationship.

Bond addressed the complex dynamics surrounding Prince William's position, claiming that the future king has largely excluded the Duke from his thoughts and emotions in recent years.

On Meghan, she said, "I don't think Meghan is going to rush back to be here at all, if push comes to shove, she probably will, but her life is in California.

"And he made very clear in that same interview that he is very happy in his life, very happy with his family, very happy in California."