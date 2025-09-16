Princess Anne brightens funeral somberness with purple flower hat

Princess Anne adds pop of colour to somber elegance at Duchess of Kent’s funeral

Princess Anne arrived at Westminster Cathedral with her devoted husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, for the funeral of the Duchess of Kent.

The Princess Royal opted for a black waist-length jacket adorned with statement buttons, paired with a matching pencil skirt and sleek slip-on black heels with square toes.

Anne wore a deep purple flower on her hat and a white silk scarf patterned with swirling black designs.

Her look was further elevated with a gold brooch, matching earrings, and a soft sweep of deep pink lipstick.

Sir Timothy Laurence complemented her appearance in a classic morning suit with striped trousers.

The Princess Royal was among several senior royals in attendance, including King Charles, who led the family in paying tribute, albeit without Queen Camilla, highlighting the solemnity and historic significance of the occasion.

The funeral coincides with a heartfelt tribute posted on the official royal family Instagram account, celebrating the life and legacy of the late Duchess.

The post highlighted her proud Yorkshire roots and noted her dedication as a working member of the Royal Family following her marriage.

“In 1977, she was honoured as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO),” the message read, accompanied by photos spanning her public life.