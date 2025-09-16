Duchess of Kent’s historic farewell begins with guests taking seats

David Armstrong-Jones at the Duchess of Kent's funeral

David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon and eldest son of the late Princess Margaret, was spotted arriving early at Westminster Cathedral, making him one of the first members of the wider royal family to attend the service.

Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret, arrived at the cathedral with her son, Samuel.

Joining the growing congregation were Lady Frederick Windsor and her husband, who also took their seats among the mourners as the service drew nearer.

Royal dignitaries including the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Lady Susan Hussey, and actress Maureen Lipman were among the early arrivals at Westminster Cathedral this morning, taking up seats ahead of the funeral service for the Duchess of Kent.

Early arrivals at Duchess of Kent’s funeral

The cathedral was soon to fill for a moment that has already gone down in royal history.

Because tomorrow’s Requiem Mass will be the first ever royal Catholic funeral held at Westminster Cathedral since its construction in 1903.

The event follows a private vigil and the Rite of Reception with Vespers last night, as the Duchess’s coffin made its way from Kensington Palace and rested overnight in the Lady Chapel.

Other members of the royal family, and her immediate family are expected to attend the service, which was her expressed wish to be held at this cathedral.

Flags at royal residences are being flown at half-mast in her honour. After the service, the Duchess’s coffin will be taken to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore.

The full order of service for the Duchess of Kent’s Requiem Mass has been released ahead of today’s funeral.

Key details include a message from Pope Leo XIV, which will be read during the service, alongside prayers and hymns chosen to reflect the late Duchess’s faith and character.

This funeral marks a watershed moment in royal tradition. Westminster Cathedral will host the first royal Catholic funeral since its construction in 1903.