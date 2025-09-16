Chinese teens fined $300,000 for urinating in restaurant soup

Two Chinese teenagers have been slammed with a fine of US $300,00 for peeing into a pot of soup at a hotpot restaurant in Shanghai.

The unfortunate incident occurred in February at China’s biggest hotpot chain Haidilao. It also drew widespread condemnation when 17-year-old teenagers posted a video of their shameful act online.

Owing to the deplorable act, Haidilao suffered more than 23m yuan in losses in March.

Shanghai court on Friday gave a verdict, demonstrating that the teenagers had violated the companies’ property rights and tarnished their reputation through “acts of insult.”

As a result, the court ordered the parents of teens to pay 2m yuan ($300,00) as compensation for reputational and operational damage.

Moreover, they will also pay 130,000 yuan to one of the caterers for tableware losses, and 70,000 yuan in legal costs.

The court also rebuked parents for failing to fulfil their duty of guardianship.

The incident prompted Haidilao to compensate more than 4,000 diners between February and March 8 along with full refund and a cash compensation.

Haidilao, the biggest restaurant chain of China, is not operating across the world with around 1000 restaurants.