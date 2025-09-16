Kate Middleton, Prince William's emotional reunion with King Charles

Kate Middleton, Prince William share King Charles message as royals reunite

Prince William and Kate Middleton put on a united front with King Charles at the heartbreaking royal event, as Queen Camilla made last minute change.

The future king and queen joined the monarch to attend the Catholic funeral of the late Duchess of Kent, who breathed her last on September 4 at the age of 92.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the royal family's message on their official Instagram Story as they stepped out to bid farewell the beloved royals on September 16.

Senior members of the royal family, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, come together at the funeral of the wife of the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin.

The Duchess of Kent will be laid to rest in a ceremony this afternoon, with Kensington Palace confirming in a statement that William and Kate would attend.

The Duchess' Catholic funeral - a requiem mass at Westminster Cathedral - is the first to be held for a member of the monarchy in modern British history.





Duchess of Kent's funeral: Full list of royals attending service

The full list of members of the royal family who are attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral at Westminster Cathedral this afternoon has been confirmed.

King Charles will lead the royal family at the funeral this afternoon. The Prince and Princess of Wales will also attend the service in central London.

The Duke of Kent, Katherine’s husband, and their children all attended a vigil for the Duchess of Kent last night and will be at the front of the funeral service in Westminster Cathedral.

It is to mention here that King Charles III's youngest son Prince Harry has decided not to attend the funeral and has flown back to the US following his four-day visit to the UK last week. However, the Duke of Sussex sent his condolences privately to the family of the Duchess of Kent following her death earlier this month.