ICC turns down PCB's demand of removing match refree from Asia Cup: Indian media

An undated image of ICC match referee Andy Pycroft. — Screengrab via Facebook@icc

LAHORE: The Indian media on Tuesday claimed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup.

According to the reports, the ICC formally informed the PCB of its decision last night, dismissing Pakistan's stance that Pycroft had acted at the behest of the Indian team.

The PCB had filed an official complaint with the ICC accusing Pycroft of violating the "Spirit of Cricket" by allegedly asking the Pakistan and India captains not to shake hands at the toss before their Asia Cup 2025 fixture on Sunday.

The complaint also referred to the absence of the customary handshake between the two sides after the match.

There are reports of a possibility of Richard Richardson being appointed as the match referee for Pakistan’s upcoming Asia Cup fixtures, though no official confirmation has been made.

Sources earlier said Pakistan was considering withdrawing from the tournament if its demand was not met, describing the next few hours as crucial for future deliberations.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to consult senior government officials in Lahore later today to discuss the board’s next course of action.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.