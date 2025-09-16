Calvin Harris files 'arbitration' against former financial advisor Thomas St. John

Calvin Harris longtime financial advisor Thomas St. John betrays Scottish DJ

Calvin Harris has officially filed an arbitration demand at the Superior Court of Los Angeles against previous financial advisor, Thomas St. John.

According to the filed complaint, John stole $22.5 million from Harris to fund a Hollywood real estate project, “boondoggle”.

On September 12, renowned publication PEOPLE obtained the launched arbitration demand put forward by Calvin, whose real name is Adam Richard wiles.

According to the complaint, financial advisor, who worked from 2012 to April 2025 with the popular DJ took advantage of latter along with his accomplices.

The demand revealed that St. John and his co-schemers formed a real estate development project named “CMNTY Culture Campus” in 2020.

According to the publication, the company was “meant to be a 460,000 square foot development in the heart of Hollywood, California for musicians, recording engineers, entertainers, and creatives, and was to include recording studios, artists’ lounges, and office space."

In 2023, when John was short on cash to proceed further with the project, he approached the Scottish singer for help.

The arbitration claim reveals that the finance advisor did not unveil his true intentions to the record producer and kept him in the dark about the investment.

Allegedly, Thomas formed Claimant Lewsi LLC for Harris to capitalise a total of at least $22.5 million.

He did not provide any context to Calvin, rather he just sent him DocuSign forms to sign which was materially misleading.

"To this day, Claimants do not know where Claimants’ investment has gone or what it has been used for," the arbitration demand claims.