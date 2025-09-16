Coachella 2026 lineup drops early, features Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G

Promoters of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have announced the official lineup of the festival in 2026, an unprecedented eighteen months in advance.

The headline roster includes an explosive pop line-up including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G and electronic terror Anyma at the top of the list.

The twin weekends are scheduled for April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

The tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 19, and three-day general admission passes will be sold at the start of the first weekend and will cost $649.

The unexpected announcement has sent the music world into a frenzy. Each of the four headliners is a Coachella veteran, with Carpenter, Karol G, and Bieber all making multiple guest appearances over the years.

The multimedia project of Matteo Milleri, Anyma, is scheduled to occupy a significant slot of production the same way Travis Scott’s 2025 “Designs the Desert” experience.

The undercard has a diverse collection of genres. Rock bands such as The Strokes, pop star Addison Rae, EDM icon Kaskade, and rapper Young Thug will share the poster with legendary acts like Iggy Pop, David Byrne, and Devo.

Another big draw is also foreshadowed in the poster: "The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia."

The 2026 festival is also being used as a makeup performance by FKA Twigs, who had to cancel her 2025 Coachella performance because of visa restrictions.

Such an early announcement radically changes the tradition of Coachella where lineups are typically announced 3 months before the festival.