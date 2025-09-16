Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli 'reconcile' one month after break up?

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade called off their relationship last month

Frankenstein star Jacob Elordi has once again reignited romance rumours with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Last month, it was confirmed that the couple, who had been dating on and off since 2021, have parted ways.

However, a month later reports are circulating online suggesting that the duo is seemingly giving another shot to their relationship again.

An insider told PEOPLE, "Even though they’ve been on and off, they still talk all the time and remained close friends."

Reportedly, Olivia’s family really like Jacob and they are really keen on seeing them get back together.

The source revealed, "Her family really likes him and they have the same circle of friends."

The reconciliation rumours surfaced after the American YouTuber was witnessed supporting former boyfriend at the Toronto International Film Festival.

An informant said at the time, "They both seem really happy, and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they officially got back together."

After getting involved in a relationship in 2021, the duo broke up in 2022. Elordi and Giannulli rekindled their romance the following year.

Work wise, the 28-year-old actor’s new film Frankenstein that also features Ralp Ineson, Oscar Issac and Mia Goth, premiered at the TIFF.