Duplantis soars to new heights: Breaks pole vault world record 14th time

Duplantis soars to new heights: Breaks pole vault world record for 14th time

The American-born Swede didn’t disappoint the Japanese crowd for what they came for at the Tokyo National Stadium.

Armand Duplantis breaks the pole vault world record for the 14th time at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo.

He breaks his own record for the straight 14th time. Armand Duplantis continued his pole vault winning streak by conquering a third straight world title.

The audience didn’t leave the stadium long after all the Monday night events had been completed just to watch the living legend Armand set a world record by clearing the 6.30 m barrier, the first human in history to achieve this milestone.

Following this triumph in Tokyo, Duplantis has won eight in a row global men’s pole vault titles, dominating both indoor and outdoor events.

The 25-year-old Duplantis dazzled the crowd with his extreme talent and charisma; it was the same stadium where he secured his breakthrough victory four years ago.

Duplantis, a two-time Olympic champion, secured gold with a personal best vault of 6.15 m to halt Emmanouil Karalis’ challenge.

He then went one step further, raising the bar to one centimeter higher than his previous record, displaying his exceptional talent and complete dominance in pole vaulting.

Upon breaking the record, Duplantis addressed the crowd, saying, ”It’s better than I could have imagined. To give you guys this world record is amazing. I’m just so happy.”

Duplantis has broken his own record four times in 2025, a new personal best for a single year, with no end to his record-breaking streak in sight.

Source: worldathletics.org

Duplantis is widely known by his nickname Mondo in the sporting world.

Mondo, with over 2 million social media followers, is leading the charge for World Athletics’ new ultimate Championship, which is set to take place in 2026 in Budapest.

Duplantis’s dominance in the pole vault has made him a global superstar, and he is set to be the sport’s poster child for years to come.